Envy dive into Valorant with former CS:GO players

Team Envy announced their initial Valorant roster on Monday, and the squad consists entirely of former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players.

Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Jake “kaboose” McDonald, Adam “aKis” Kisseberth, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo and Abdo “c4Lypso” Agha all join Envy after they teamed up over the past two months to compete in Valorant events under the banner of “together we are terrific.”

They tied for seventh in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown, an A-tier event, and they came in second in the B-tier Pittsburgh Knights Tournament Series and placed fourth last weekend in the B-tier Pulse Invitational.

FNS, a 28-year-old Canadian, played for Counter Logic Gaming, Complexity Gaming, Cloud9, eUnited, Riot Squad Esports and Orgless, among other teams.

kaboose, a 20-year-old from the United States, was with Swole Patrol and Swole Identity this year.

aKis, a 27-year-old from the United States, previously played for

Muffin Lightning and Fine Wine, among other squads.

mummAy, a 25-year-old from the United States, had been with SetToDestroyX and Pnda Gaming.

c4Lypso, a 25-year-old Canadian, played for LiViD Gaming earlier this year.

