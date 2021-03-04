Equinox part with full Valorant roster

Equinox Esports released the remaining members of its Valorant roster on Wednesday, leaving the squad’s future in doubt.

The team posted on Twitter, “Effective immediately, Equinox Esports would like to announce that we have parted ways with our current professional Valorant roster. As an organization, we are thankful for their time with Equinox and sincerely wish them the best in their future endeavors.

“To our fans: We still intend to compete in Valorant esports but will be shifting our focus moving forward. We will share more details on this front in the days and weeks to come.”

David “DXN” Nguyen and Ian “Tex” Botsch, both of the United States, and Kevin “Mina” Nguyen of Vietnam had tweeted Tuesday that they were released by Equinox. Jake “Paincakes” Hass of the United States made the same announcement Wednesday.

Mexico’s Carlo “DCop” Delsol was released in December. The other member of the team was Danny “cute fat boy” Nguyen of the United States.

The team was founded in October. Its best results were fourth-place finishes in three B-level tournaments in December and January.

