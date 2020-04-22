Canyon, Dev move into ESPN Esports Valorant semis

Team Canyon swept through Group B on Tuesday, and Team Dev also earned a spot in the playoffs of the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational.

Team Canyon swept their three matches when Team Dev went 2-1 as the full Group B round robin was contested Tuesday. Team Llama wound up 1-2, and Team Battlegrounds finished 0-3.

The closed-beta event featured eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play, with all matches consisting of a single map. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the final set for later that day.

Team Canyon opened with a 13-4 rout of Team Dev on Split before edging Team Battlegrounds 13-10 on Bind.

In the day’s finale, Team Canyon only had to win six rounds to be assured of winning a tiebreaker over Team Llama for a playoff spot. Team Llama led 9-5 before Team Canyon got the clinching sixth point. At that juncture, per a prearranged deal between the sides, Team Llama conceded the match to Team Canyon, who officially earned a 13-9 victory.

Team Dev got past Team Llama 13-5 on Haven and demolished Team Battlegrounds 13-1 on Split.

Team Llama posted a 13-8 victory against Team Battlegrounds on Bind.

The Team Canyon roster consists of Apex Legends players Justin “Kellar” Kellar, Timothy “sYnceDez” Putrow, Coby “Dizzy” Meadows, Lucas “Mendo” Hakansson and Brandon “Aceu” Winn.

The Team Dev lineup features the Valorant game developers: Nicholas “Nickwu” Wu Smith, Bobby “excal” Prochnow, Sal “Volcano” Garozzo, ntt and Penguin.

The semifinals on Wednesday will see Team Mirage, the first-place team from Group A, oppose Team Dev, the second-place team from Group B. Team Canyon, the Group B champs, will meet Team Heroes, the runner-up in Group A.

