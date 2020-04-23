Canyon edge Mirage to claim ESPN Esports Valorant title

Team Canyon, made up of Apex Legends players, pulled out a 2-1 win over Team Mirage, made up of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, to capture the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational championship on Wednesday.

In the best-of-three finals, Team Mirage opened with a 13-8 win on Bind. However, Team Canyon rallied to take Haven 13-10 and Split 13-10.

In the semifinals earlier Wednesday, Team Mirage edged Team Dev 13-11 on Haven, and Team Canyon topped Team Heroes 13-11 on Bind.

Team Dev consisted of players from Valorant’s developmental crew while Team Heroes featured Overwatch players.

The closed-beta event featured eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play, with all matches consisting of a single map prior to the finals. The top two teams from each group moved into the semifinals.

The other entrants were Team Llama (Fortnite players), Team Six (Rainbow Six), Team Battlegrounds (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) and Team Rift (League of Legends).

The victorious Team Canyon roster consisted of Justin “Kellar” Kellar, Timothy “sYnceDez” Putrow, Coby “Dizzy” Meadows, Lucas “Mendo” Hakansson and Brandon “Aceu” Winn.

The runner-up Team Mirage lineup was Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, Keven “AZK” Lariviere, Braxton “Brax” Pierce, Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert and Spencer “Hiko” Martin.

—Field Level Media