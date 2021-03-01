Ethan leaves EG to join Valorant 100 Thieves' roster

Veteran CS:GO player Ethan Arnold confirmed Sunday he has left Evil Geniuses and has joined the 100 Thieves Valorant roster.

Ethan, 20, announced he was making the move “starting today.” He added, “the one thing I ask is if you’ve supported me this long, you follow me into the next chapter of my career and I promise I will not let you down.”

Valorant announced he is joining their 100 Thieves roster in this week’s VALORANT Champions Tour qualifiers, and “will compete in place of Dicey for the time being.”

Before joining Evil Geniuses in 2019, Ethan competed with NRG Esports and eUnited. He helped EG rise to the No. 1 ranking twice while winning multiple events, including ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online-North America and the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American finals.