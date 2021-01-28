Evil Geniuses announce mixed-gender Valorant roster

Evil Geniuses announced a new mixed-gender Valorant roster Wednesday that will be led by team captain Christine “potter” Chi.

potter will be joined by fragger Claudia “clawdia” Che, Ronan “Osias” Jeremiah Javelona and former Moon Raccoons players Aleksandar “aleksandar” Hinojosa and Nolan “Temperature” Pepper.

Evil Geniuses are among the most recognized organizations in esports, but this marks EG’s first foray into Valorant.

potter and clawdia reached the grand finals of the FTW Summer Showdown last fall, while Aleksandar and Temperature reached the semifinals of the First Strike: North American main event. Osias is formerly of Mamba Mode Gaming and Mystify.

However, this team will enter the Champions Tour with no competitive experience together. EG’s goal was not as much about breaking ground with a mixed-gender team as much as it was landing potter to be the roster’s leader.

She previously played CS:GO competitively and teamed with clawdia on GX3.

“When we entered, we really wanted it to be in our way and not just purchasing a team and bringing in five folks from another roster,” EG’s director of esports Greg Kim told Dot Esports. “When we heard potter was looking into Valorant, that just seemed like a natural starting point for us.”

The VCT Open qualifiers began Wednesday, featuring more established rosters including 100 Thieves, FaZe and Cloud9.

“My expectations are pretty adjusted,” potter told Dot Esports. “I think it’s going to be a good learning experience. Reps and match time is definitely something that a new squad needs. But I’m going to be telling the squad that we’re gonna destroy these guys.”

