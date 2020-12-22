Report: NiP eyeing CS:GO star Ex6TenZ for Valorant roster

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Kevin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans could be returning to the competitive esports scene in a new game, media reports indicated Monday.

Reports stated Ninjas in Pyjamas were recruiting Ex6TenZ to join their Valorant team.

Ninjas in Pyjamas recently began a rework of their roster, and have dropped 24-year-old German Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek and 19-year-old Swede Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel from the lineup while adding Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev of Russia. Ex6TenZ, a 30-year-old Belgian would be the final piece.

Ex6TenZ played more than a decade on the CS:GO scene but announced his retirement as a player in February following unsuccessful stints in 2018 and 2019 with G2 Esports and Team GamerLegion, respectively.

“Now is the time to change direction and role,” Ex6TenZ posted on social media in February. “I may no longer have the motivation to practice 10 hours per day individually ... but I still love the game, the teamplay, the tactics, the job well done, the desire to get the best out of my players as a group and as individuals.”

