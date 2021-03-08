Excel Esports sign Davidp to captain new Valorant team

Excel Esports signed David “Davidp” Prins to captain the organization’s new Valorant team.

The 26-year-old Belgian joins Excel from G2 Esports, a squad that dominated the Ignition Series in Europe.

“I am really excited to have found a home with EXCEL ESPORTS. Since starting my journey in VALORANT I have showcased my ability to not only win trophies but grow and adapt my playstyle,” Davidp said in a team statement on Monday. “I can’t wait to show everyone what we can achieve.”

The team said Davidp will be asked to use his knowledge and experience to help develop the roster ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour later this year.

“Ever since VALORANT was first announced we knew it was going to be a title with huge potential and one that we could thrive in,” said Kieran Holmes-Darby, co-founder and chief gaming officer of British-based Excel. “However when it came to expansion we really wanted to take our time and find players and coaches that aligned with our vision so when we started talking to Davidp it felt like such a natural fit. We have big ambitions and are looking for the best and most promising talent to build out the roster and create a lasting legacy.”

Excel Esports also have active rosters competing in League of Legends and Fortnite Battle Royale.

