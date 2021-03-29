Davidp, B1GGY headline Excel Esports' Valorant roster

Excel Esports unveiled their full roster and coaching staff Monday ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour competition.

Captained by David “Davidp” Prins and coached by Jimmy “Jumpy” Berndtsson and Sam “Fields” Greenfield, the roster includes Morgan “B1GGY” Madour, Marc “Honeybee” Begley, Vincent “Happy” Cervoni and Alend “Ale” Khalaf.

“We are really excited to present our full Valorant roster and start competing against the best teams the scene has to offer. When selecting the final lineup we really took our time to find players and coaches who really understood our vision. We are in this for the long term and I truly believe we have created something special,” said Excel’s Kieran Holmes-Darby, co-founder and chief gaming officer.

Davidp joins Excel from G2 Esports, where he was part of a roster that won all seven Ignition Series in Europe. B1GGY is an ex-CS:GO player and coach, where he competed at several high-tier events.

The new squad is scheduled to play its first match Tuesday.

--Field Level Media