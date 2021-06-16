Excel Esports shake up Valorant roster

Excel Esports overhauled their Valorant roster on Wednesday.

David “Davidp” Prins and Morgan “B1GGY” Madour are out and free to pursue other opportunities.

“This is a result of the team not improving at a quick enough rate to compete at the highest level, which is where EXCEL wants to be,” said a statement issued by the organization Wednesday.

Ruben “RUBINO” Villarroel Brodreskift and Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff are in, co-founder and chief gaming officer Kieran Homes-Darby announced.

“Rubino brings a wealth of experience to the roster, having previously competed at the highest level in Counter-Strike and is a great personality to have in the team,” Holmes-Darby said in the release.

RUBINO, 27, was previously with Team Heretics and Moe40, 20, joins Excel after a stint with Fnatic.

“Moe is an incredibly talented player who has already accomplished a lot in VALORANT and we believe he still has room to grow with the experience around him in this roster,” Holmes-Darby said.

Excel also announced that Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer will take over as in-game leader. The rest of the active squad includes Marc “Honeybee” Begley and Alend “Ale” Khalaf, along with RUBINO and Moe40.

