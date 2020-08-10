Team SoloMid tops Sentinels at FaZe Clan Invitational

Team SoloMid knocked off Sentinels 3-2 in the best-of-five Grand Final on Sunday to win the 16-team FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational as part of the Ignition Series.

Team SoloMid stormed into the Grand Final through the upper bracket playoffs, earning a 1-0 advantage at the outset. A 14-12 decision in the fifth and final game on Bind gave them the title and $25,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Sentinels, which won Game 2 on Haven 13-8 and Game 4 on Ascent 13-7, earned $15,000 for second place.

Team SoloMid moved into the Grand Final with a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three upper bracket final on Saturday against Sentinels. Earlier Sunday, Sentinels earned a rematch with a 2-0 victory over Immortals in the lower bracket final.

Immortals earned $7,500 for third place while Gen.G Esports earned $2,500 for fourth place. A total of 11 teams, along with FaZe Clan, were invited into the Riot Games event. Another four teams were added through open qualifiers. FaZeClan earned a seventh/eighth-place finish, along with T1.

Team Envy and Cloud 9 earned fifth/sixth-place finishes.

—Field Level Media