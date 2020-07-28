FaZe Clan to host $50,000 Valorant Invitational

FaZe Clan will host and compete in a 16-team, $50,000 Valorant Invitational next week as part of the title’s Ignition Series, FaZe and Riot Games announced Tuesday.

The event will run from Aug. 6-9, with 11 teams invited alongside FaZe and four teams to be added via open qualifiers, which will be held Aug. 1-2. Other invited teams have yet to be revealed.

There will be a double-elimination group stage, and eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final. The champion will claim $25,000, with second place earning $15,000.

FaZe have announced four players on their Valorant roster thus far: Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen, Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo, Jason “JasonR” Ruchelski and Corey “corey” Nigra.

The Ignition Series is Valorant’s first official esports promotion, which Riot unveiled in June. The series, which includes partnerships with more than 20 esports organizations, is scheduled to run into the fall.

—Field Level Media