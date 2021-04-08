Fnatic shuffle Valorant roster, add Derke, Magnum

Fnatic has released Kostas “tsack” Theodoropoulos and Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff from its Valorant roster after the team’s recent poor performances and brought on Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev and Martin “Magnum” Penkov.

Derke, 18, is a Finnish ex-CS:GO player who recently played with Finnish CS:GO team Kova Esports, and CIS VALORANT roster CrowCrowd. His specialties are Jett and Sova play.

Magnum has proved to be among the top sentinel players over the past few months, with specialties being Killjoy and Cypher talent.

“Our vision for Fnatic VALORANT remains the same now as it will be in the future: to challenge at the very top, and compete for the biggest titles that the game has to offer,” a team release said. “We know Derke and Magnum have the talent to help us achieve this mission.”

Both Derke and Magnum are expected to play for Fnatic on Saturday in the second stage of the Open Qualifiers for Challengers 2.

--Field Level Media