T1 drop food, crashies from Valorant roster

T1 have dropped Victor “food” Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts from their Valorant roster.

“We’re thankful for all the work they put into the team and wish them the best for the future,” the team posted Thursday on Twitter.

The roster shakeup follows T1’s poor performance at Pop Flash, the final North American Valorant Ignition Series event of the season.

Both players thanked T1 in responses on Twitter.

“Thank you @T1 for the amazing opportunity! Very hard to step down but felt like it was needed with the way the team was headed,” crashies wrote.

“Thanks @T1 for everything you guys have done for me. Looking forward to the future and can’t wait to be back in the server,” food posted.

The remaining players on the active T1 roster are Braxton “brax” Pierce, in-game leader Kevin “AZK” Lariviere and coach Daniel “fRoD” Montaner.

