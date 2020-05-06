Report: Swole Patrol lose food to Valorant

Already in search of a new parent organization, Swole Patrol is reportedly now on the market for a new player, too.

According to a report by Dust2.us on Wednesday, Victor “food” Wong has left the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad to join T1’s Valorant roster. The move would reunite food with former Swole Patrol teammate Braxton “swag” Pierce at T1.

Swole Patrol captain Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir seemed to confirm food’s departure Wednesday when he tweeted, “@SwolePatrolGG is now not only looking for an org but now a 5th because of that reason! ORGS PLS MAN.”

The Swole Patrol roster had been playing under the eUnited banner until they were released by the company in March. Since then, the players have stuck together but have been in search of an organization. The team has played well since the release, moving from 55th to 28th in HLTV’s world rankings.

The 23-year-old food will be the highest-ranked CS:GO player to move to Valorant, according to Dust2.us. Last week, Overwatch League MVP Jay “Sinatraa” Won left the OWL to join Sentinels’ Valorant team.

—Field Level Media