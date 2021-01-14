fRoD no longer T1 Valorant coach

T1 will be looking for a new coach for their Valorant team after the departure of Daniel “fRoD” Montaner.

He announced on social media Wednesday night that he was leaving his position.

“No longer with T1,” fRod tweeted. “Difference of ethics and opinions on how to run the team/org. Wish the players the best of luck.”

fRod, 34, signed on as T1’s coach last May.

He began playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professionally about 15 years ago and is best remembered as a member of Complexity Gaming and Evil Geniuses. He briefly transitioned to Overwatch play, then returned to CS:GO as coach of Swole Patrol before retiring and switching to Valorant.

