FunPlus Phoenix sign Valorant roster

League of Legends giant FunPlus Phoenix has entered the Valorant arena after signing five prominent players.

The group of players had been entered in the Allied Esports Odyssey tournament, which began Tuesday, under the name Team ZypanGoKill. Organizers, however, announced the change of affiliation to FunPlus Phoenix, and the team confirmed the player signings on Twitter early Wednesday.

The roster consists of Tobias “shadow” Flodstrom, Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky and Johan “Meddo” Renbjork Lundborg.

FPX also has teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite and other platforms.

In first-day action at Allied Esports Odyssey, billed as a “five-day battle between six of Europe’s top Valorant teams,” FPX and Team Liquid played to a draw.

FPX was scheduled to play G2 Esports on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media