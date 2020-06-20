Taimou win Group B at G2 Valorant Invitational

Team Taimou advanced to the semifinals of the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational on Saturday, going 3-0 to win Group B and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Team ANGE1 (2-1) and Team Ex6TenZ (1-2) booked Group B’s other playoff spots, qualifying for the quarterfinals with second- and third-place finishes.

The three-day, eight-team tournament features a prize pool of 15,000 Euros (more than $16,700).

The Group A and B winners are placed in the semifinals with the second- and third-place team going into the quarterfinals. The playoffs will be played in their entirety on Sunday, and all matches are best-of-three.

On Saturday, Taimou opened with a 13-5 win on Bind and 13-10 win on Haven to beat ANGE1, then edged Ex6TenZ with wins on Bind (13-9) and Ascent (13-9) sandwiched around a 13-8 win by Ex6TenZ on Haven. Taimou completed their perfect day with a sweep of Team Izak, 13-3 on Bind and 13-10 on Haven.

Ex6TenZ swept Izak (13-12 on Haven, 13-10 on Bind) before ANGE1 came back to beat Izak 2-1 (winning 13-10 on Izak and 13-7 on Split after losing on 13-10 on Haven to open the match). That left ANGE1 and Ex6TenZ to play for second place in their final match, with ANGE1 winning 13-9 on Ascent and 13-11 on Bind after Ex6TenZ opened the match with a 13-6 win on Split.

On Sunday, ANGE1 will face Team ZeratoR in one quarterfinal, with the winner facing Group A winner Team Mixwell in the semis. Ex6TenZ will face Team draken for the right to face Taimou in the other quarterfinal.

G2 Esports Valorant Invitational final group standings (point differential in parentheses)

Group A

x-1. Team Mixwell, 3-0 (+35)

y-2. Team draken, 2-1 (+25)

y-3. Team ZeratoR, 1-2 (-2)

4. Team arch, 0-3 (-58)

Group B

x-1. Team Taimou, 3-0 (+27)

y-2. Team ANGE1, 2-1 (-6)

y-3. Team Ex6TenZ, 1-2 (+2)

4. Team Izak, 0-3 (-23)

x-Advanced to semifinals

y-Advanced to quarterfinals

—Field Level Media