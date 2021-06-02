G2 Esports parts ways with patitek, ardiis, zeek

The European organization G2 Esports parted ways with Poland’s Patryk “patitek” Fabrowski, Latvia’s Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks and Poland’s Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt.

According to a report by dotesports.com, G2 may be eyeing players from the Team Heretics and Acend rosters in an attempt to rebuild their lineup. Among players mentioned in the report are Zygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas and Auni “AvovA” Chahade from Heretics and Acend’s Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren.

G2 have won several events including the WePlay! Invitational, BLAST Twitch Invitational and Allied Esports Odyssey. But they have not performed up to expectations during both stages of the Valorant Champions Tour, failing to secure a victory in their regional First Strike tournament. G2 failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2.

Next up for G2 is the VCT Stage 3 Masters event, set to take place in Berlin over Sept. 9-19. A win there would qualify G2 for the Valorant Champions event, the equivalent to League of Legends’ World Championship.

--Field Level Media