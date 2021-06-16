Gen.G's Valorant team parts ways with huynh

Danny “huynh” Huynh is no longer a member of Gen.G’s Valorant squad.

The 26-year-old Canadian, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

huynh wrote, “As of today, I am officially released from Gen.G. I would like to thank them for everything that they have done for me. I am now a free agent LFT. I have T1 experience on duelist/sova/sage/op and I am comfortable on controller/sentinel.”

huynh joined Gen.G in May 2020, and he helped the squad finish fourth in the FaZe Clan Invitational last August, then tie for third in the JBL Quantum Cup in December.

Gen.G tied for fifth and came in fourth in two Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Stage 1 Challengers events early this year, then placed third in the VCT North America Stage 1 Masters in March. huynh was benched by the team in late April.

The United States’ Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison joined Gen.G and took over huynh’s spot in mid-May.

huynh competed in CS:GO for multiple teams from 2017-2020.

