GeT_RiGhT teases apparent shift to Valorant

Iconic CS:GO player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund appears to be moving on to Valorant.

On Saturday, GeT_RiGhT posted a short video to Twitter that showed memorabilia of his past in the shadows that ended with an apparent tease to Valorant.

Twice ranked as the best player in the world, the Swede began his professional Counter-Strike career in 2007 and became a superstar with Ninjas in Pyjamas after joining the squad in 2012. He was with the team for seven years, taking part in its 87-0 map win streak that lasted from August 2012 to April 2013.

He and NiP also went to five consecutive major-tournament finals, winning ESL One Cologne 2014.

HLTV named him the world’s best player in 2013 and ‘14.

GeT_RiGhT, 30, departed NiP in September 2019 and joined Dignitas early this year. He was benched in September.

Once his apparent shift to Valorant comes through, he will be the latest CS:GO player to make the move.

Spencer “Hiko” Martin, who plays for 100 Thieves’ Valorant team, and Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow of FunPlus Phoenix are among the CS:GO pros who moved to Valorant earlier this year.

