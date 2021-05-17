Vision Strikers' glow, 33, announces retirement

Vision Strikers captain Min-soo “glow” Kim announced his retirement from Valorant on Monday in a video on YouTube.

The 33-year-old South Korean previously competed in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with MVP PK before serving as the in-game leader with Vision Strikers since June 2020. He also worked with Lunatic-hai, WeMade FOX and Project kr.

“Some people may question my decision. But taking into consideration my age and the future success of our team, I think that this is the right time for me to retire,” glow said in his video.

” ... My time as a player was coming to an end and I myself felt this the most especially over Challengers One and Challengers Two, where we ended up shocking a lot of people with our loss and where I felt that my ceiling as a player was at its limit.

“I believe that Vision Strikers will develop even further (without me) and become an organization that not only conquers the domestic scene but the international stage, as well as other endeavors.”

Vision Strikers publicly thanked glow for his contributions over social media.

“To a paragon and an icon of competitive FPS, today, we give @glowkr a heartfelt farewell, as he officially retires from professional play,” Vision Strikers wrote on Twitter. “13 years. 100+ events. 30+ Championships. And countless memories.

“To our Captain and friend, thank you glow.”

