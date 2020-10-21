Guild Esports announces Valorant roster

Guild Esports is entering Valorant play and signed its debut roster, the organization announced Tuesday.

Guild, which is co-owned by soccer legend David Beckham, acquired the players from the Swedish team Bonk. The roster is made up of Yacine “Yacine” Laghmari, Malkolm “bonkar” Rench, Leo “Leo” Janneson, William “draken” Sundin and Filip “Goffe” Gauffin.

The team is set to play in Valorant’s first official championship-type tournament, Riot Games’ First Strike, scheduled for next month.

Competing as Bonk, the team finished in the top two in the recent Ignition Series and Mandatory.gg Cup tournaments.

“Valorant is an exciting esport and since its launch this year has already made a big impact on the competitive gaming ecosystem, winning over top pros from established games like Overwatch,” said Carleton Curtis, Guild’s executive chairman. “We have high ambitions for our top-caliber team in the upcoming First Strike tournament. We are proud to welcome the players to our Guild family where we will coach and support them to become world champions.”

Guild also has teams competing in Rocket League and FIFA play.

--Field Level Media