Heretics add paTiTek and ardiis to roster

Team Heretics announced the signings Friday of former G2 Esports players Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski and Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks.

The news comes just two days after G2 signed former Heretics players Zygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas and Auni “AvovA” Chahade, effectively completing a Valorant roster swap.

“You didn’t expect this one,” Heretics posted on Twitter. “We are proud to welcome @paTiTek and @ardiis to Heretics Valorant.”

Heretics added Ondrej “MONSTEERR” Petru from LDN UTD on Thursday.

MONSTEERR, paTiTek and ardiis join Christian “lowel” Garcia Antoran on the active roster, with one open slot remaining.

