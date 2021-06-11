Report: Heretics stripped of VCT points after roster overhaul

Team Heretics reportedly will lose points in the Valorant Champions Tour because of their recent roster overhaul.

Heretics have traded four of their five players since May, with only Christian “lowel” Garcia remaining.

Heretics therefore did not maintain the mandatory minimum core of three players who were with the team when they earned 70 points at VCT Europe Stage One Masters in March.

Heretics did not earn any points in Stage Two.

According to a VLR.gg report, the Spanish organization will enter Stage Three of the VCT with zero points.

In addition to lowel, the current Heretics roster includes Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski, Ondrej “MONSTEERR” Petru and Felix “al0rante” Brandl.

--Field Level Media