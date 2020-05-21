Immortals introduce Valorant roster

Immortals unveiled four of the five members for their new professional Valorant roster on Thursday, with all four bringing backgrounds from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The team announced the additions of Yannick “Koler” Blanchette, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Joseph “Bjorlulu” Bjorklund, and Noah “jcStani” Smith, with a fifth player yet unnamed.

Valorant, the highly popular first-person shooter title, is set to officially launch on June 2, just under two months after the opening of a closed beta. Several prominent players from other games — including CS:GO and Overwatch — have already announced they are moving to Valorant.

Valorant’s esports circuit has yet to be unveiled by developer Riot Games, but other organizations like T1 and Sentinels have already announced rosters for their professional teams.

Founded in 2015, Immortals are based in Los Angeles. They field teams in League of Legends, CS:GO, Overwatch League (the Los Angeles Valiant), Dota 2, Rainbow Six and more.

—Field Level Media