Ex-Orgless player Infinite moves to Valorant

Former Orgless rifler Gage “Infinite” Green announced Tuesday he is leaving the competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive arena to compete in Valorant instead.

“It was a difficult decision for me to make as CS was and always will be a huge passion of mine,” Infinite wrote in a TwitLonger post. “Unfortunately, with the current ecosystem of North American CS, it has become increasingly difficult to continue playing the game as a main source of income. I will always love counter strike and I’m grateful for the opportunity and experiences I had as a result of playing the game.

“Moving forward, I’m looking to Valorant as a chance to reinvent myself. I have grown a lot as both a player and a person through my journey in CS and I hope to further my personal growth in Valorant. I know that it will be a tough road ahead and a lot of time and dedication will be required, but I am confident that I can find my place as one of the world’s best in this new game. Thanks to everyone who supported me in my CS career and I hope that you guys will continue to support me despite moving on to Valorant for the foreseeable future.”

Infinite is just one of a slew of players to make the switch from another platform to Valorant in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old joined Orgless when the team was formed in February, but it disbanded in late April after not drawing sponsors. The group last completed an event at Flashpoint Season 1, finishing fifth/sixth. They also lost two matches at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event before withdrawing.

Infinite had previously spent time with Chaos Esports Club, Ben’s Anime Team and Swole Patrol, among other teams. His career earnings in CS:GO are estimated around $27,000.

—Field Level Media