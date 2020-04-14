Team Shroud forms to compete in 100 Thieves Invitational

A potential powerhouse team has formed to compete in the 100 Thieves Valorant Invitational.

Five former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players have joined forces and will be known as Team Shroud for the eight-team tournament that begins on Tuesday.

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, Braxton “Brax” Pierce, Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, Kevin “AZK” Lariviere and Spencer “Hiko” Martin make up the lineup for the new group.

Skadoodle and shroud were former teammates with Cloud9 and both eventually retired from professional CS:GO. Brax and AZK received indefinite CS:GO bans for match-fixing while Hiko was most recently with Rouge.

Team timthetatman, Team Yassuo and Team CouRage are among the other competitors.

The 100 Thieves Twitch channel will be among the sites streaming the action.

