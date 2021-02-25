Team Liquid add Jamppi to Valorant roster

Team Liquid announced the addition of Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen of Finland to their Valorant roster on Thursday.

Jamppi, 19, left Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for Valorant after a legal battle with Valve.

“Thank you everyone who has supported me during my past years in CS, lets start the new road in @LiquidValorant! Its gonna be great,” Jamppi wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Jamppi last competed with ENCE from April 2020 to January 2021. He is replacing United Kingdom native Adam “ec1s” Eccles, who was removed from the roster on Wednesday.

Team Liquid’s Valorant roster is comprised of United Kingdom natives Dom “soulcas” Sulcas, James “Kryptix” Affleck and Travis “L1NK” Mendoza, Adil “ScreaM” Benrlito of Belgium and Jamppi. Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield of the United Kingdom is the coach.

