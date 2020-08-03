FaZe Clan part ways with JasonR

Jason “JasonR” Richelski’s stint with FaZe Clan’s Valorant team was a short one.

FaZe Clan announced Sunday that they had parted ways with JasonR, noting that the captain is “looking to build a Valorant roster & seek opportunities elsewhere.” FaZe Clan had signed the 26-year-old Canadian in June.

JasonR revealed during a livestream last week that he was not practicing with FaZe Clan at all. He also said that he had no involvement in player recruitment, and noted last Monday’s signing of former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen as proof.

“Marved just got announced on the FaZe roster but I’m not practicing with FaZe,” he said. “I had no say in who they were picking up at all. I’m not practicing with the roster.”

