Team Heretics names Johnta as new head coach

Ivan “Johnta” Shevtsov did not go without a Valorant head coaching gig for long, signing with Team Heretics on Thursday after he was released by FunPlus Phoenix on Tuesday.

Johnta was with FunPlus Phoenix for five months after he joined the organization on Dec. 1. He was let go after the team finished fifth/sixth at the VCT 2021 EMEA Stage Two Challengers Finals.

It will be the second coaching role in Valorant for Johnta, who spent five years as a Counter Strike: Global Offensive coach for organizations including HellRaisers, TYLOO, Flipsid3 Tactics, Winstrike and Project X.

Team Heretics won the Valorant First Strike Europe event in December but failed to qualify for VCT Masters Reykjavik later this month.

