FunPlus Phoenix part ways with Johnta

FunPlus Phoenix parted ways with Valorant head coach Ivan “Johnta” Shevtsov, the Chinese organization announced Tuesday.

Johnta, 33, coached FunPlus Phoenix since December and guided the club to the VCT 2021 Europe Stage Two Challengers One over Guild Esports. FunPlus Phoenix, however, were bounced early at the VCT 2021 EMEA Stage Two Challengers Finals.

“Thank you for your leadership and dedication to FPX,” FunPlus Phoenix wrote on Twitter. “We would like to wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors!”

Johnta took to social media to reveal that he was caught off guard when informed of the move.

“Honestly, the decision was pretty shocking for me,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel that the communication could have been better, and I am sorry that the board did not recognize the full potential of my effort and contribution to the team. But we had a bad tournament, the needed result was not achieved and they are in right to make any decisions.

“I think the team had good progress under my lead and I feel the team was glad to work with me. Anyway, it is what it is. I don’t have any negative vibes about it.

