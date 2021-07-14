kaboose to take time off after parting with Envy

Jake “kaboose” McDonald said he is taking a break from epsorts after parting ways with Envy’s Valorant team.

He was replaced by Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen on June 30. A 21-year-old American, kaboose signed with Envy in July 2020 as the team entered Valorant play.

Marved, also 21, is on loan from FaZe Clan.

“At the moment I have decided to put my esports career on hold and look towards other opportunities,” kaboose wrote on Twitter. “I’ve made so many great friends with esports and wish you all the best!”

Before shifting to Valorant, kaboose played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professionally for more than a dozen organizations, including Swole Patrol and Selfless Gaming.

Envy’s Valorant roster now consists of Marved, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo, Victor “Victor” Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts. FNS and mummAy are original team members.

--Field Level Media