Sacy, mch perfect at Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch - Brazil

Team Sacy and Team mch each went 3-0 to win their groups on Saturday as the $20,000 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Brazil kicked off.

Sacy handled Team Zigueira, Team paulanobre and Team Sev7n to win Group A, while mch dispatched Team kalera, Team pannshi and Team BRNWOWZK1 to claim Group B.

Both advanced to Sunday’s four-team playoff bracket, where Sacy will face paulanobre and mch will battle pannshi in the semifinals. paulanobre finished second in Group A by beating Sev7n and Zigueira, while pannshi finished second in Group B with wins over BRNWOWZK1 and kalera.

The tournament is part of a $200,000 Twitch Rivals event to help publicize Valorant, Riot Games’ new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title that launched officially on Tuesday.

The event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, running through Sunday, along with divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000, Saturday and Sunday); Korea (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); Japan (four teams, $10,000, Sunday); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000, Sunday) and Brazil.

The Brazil tournament began with eight teams split into two groups playing a single, best-of-one round robin. The single-elimination playoffs will be best-of-three, with the champion winning $4,000. Team also claimed $750 for every round-robin win and $250 for every round-robin loss.

Sacy opened Saturday by dominating Zigueira 13-1 on Split, then improved to 2-0 by beating paulanobre 13-9 on the same map. In the group finale, Sacy took down Sev7n 13-7 on Haven.

paulanobre’s victories were both comfortable: 13-2 over Sev7n on Bind and 13-5 over Zigueira on Ascent. Sev7n handled Zigueira 13-4 on Bind in Group A’s other match.

In Group B, mch nearly blanked kalera with a 13-1 victory on Haven. After a tougher battle against pannshi — a 13-11 win on Split — mch dispatched BRNWOWZK1 13-4 on Bind.

For their two wins, pannshi clipped BRNWOWZK1 13-11 on Ascent and shut out kalera 13-0 on Bind. It was a day to forget for kalera, who also lost 13-1 to BRNWOWZK1 on Ascent to finish with a minus-37 differential (2-39).

Sunday’s semifinal schedule:

Team Sacy vs. Team paulanobre

Team mch vs. Team pannshi

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown — Brazil final group standings (W-L, differential):

Group A

1. Team Sacy, 3-0, plus-22

2. Team paulanobre, 2-1, plus-15

3. Team Sev7n, 1-2, minus-8

4. Team Zigueira, 0-3, minus-29

Group B

1. Team mch, 3-0, plus-23

2. Team pannshi, 2-1, plus-13

3. Team BRNWOWZK1, 1-2, plus-1

4. Team kalera, 0-3, minus-37

—Field Level Media