LunarKats makes fast exit from TSM's Valorant team

TSM has split with Katherine “LunarKats” So, just days after announcing her as part of its all-female Valorant roster.

The North American organization made the announcement late Saturday night.

“Today we’ve agreed to mutually part ways with LunarKats,” the team tweeted. “We’re currently looking for a sub to avoid having to pull out of the VCT Game Changers Series.”

No reason was given for LunarKats’ departure.

TSM won its group in the VCT Game Changers Series I event and will meet Cloud9 White on Sunday in the upper-bracket quarterfinals, provided a replacement is found.

The organization announced its roster on Thursday as part of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers series, launched by Riot Games to grow competitive opportunities to marginalized genders.

The new TSM roster included LunarKats, Catherine “Cath” Leroux, Emily “mle” Peters, Zoe “Zoe” Servais and Mirna “Athxna” Noureldin.

“This team represents the core values of TSM,” said Andy “Reginald” Dinh, TSM founder and CEO said in announcing the team. “We wanted the best players to build out our competitive Valorant presence - and we found them.

“Cath is a veteran leader who has shown clear dominance in various matches since 2017. Athxna shows real prowess as an in-game leader, and with the raw skill that LunarKats, mle, and Zoe possess, I see huge potential for this team.”

