FaZe Clan add Marved to expanding Valorant roster

FaZe Clan added former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen to their Valorant team, the organization announced Monday.

Marved, 20, joins fellow newcomer Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo as well as Jason “JasonR” Ruchelski and Corey “corey” Nigra on FaZe Clan.

Marved finished second in the ESEA Season 21: Premier Division - NA Finals in 2016 with Ze Pug Godz, who lost to Tempo Storm in the final. In his most recent action, the Canadian helped Blood, sweat, and tears finish 10th in the ESEA Season 34: Premier Division - NA tournament, falling short of the playoffs. He retired from CS:GO after that.

ZachaREEE, 19, left the Dallas Fuel in June to pursue a Valorant career and signed with FaZe Clan on Saturday. The DPS signed with Dallas in December 2018 after playing with Renegades and Fusion University.

JasonR and Corey have competed in both CS:GO and Overwatch. The former previously played with Splyce and OpTic Gaming while the latter was a member of the Washington Justice Overwatch League team.

Corey and JasonR were part of the team representing FaZe in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June, finishing in fourth place.

—Field Level Media