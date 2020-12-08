FunPlus Phoenix part ways with Meddo

FunPlus Phoenix announced the departure of Johan “Meddo” Renbjork Lundborg from their Valorant lineup on Tuesday.

“We’d like to say farewell and thanks to our colleague, companion, and friend, @MeddoVAL. He will no longer serve for FPX VALORANT under mutual agreement,” the team posted on Twitter.

The 21-year-old Swede joined the FPX roster in August.

The news comes just three days after a loss to SUMN FC in the semifinals of the First Strike Europe event, but the team said that did not factor into Tuesday’s announcement.

“Our decision has nothing to do with our results in the First Strike. I would also like our fans to stay patient and to have faith in our decisions,” FPX general manager Petar “Peca” Markovic said.

Meddo commented on his exit, expressing surprise but gratitude for the experience.

“I was surprised when i got the news yesterday, but i sincerely wish the boys best of luck in the future. I’ve had a blast playing with them and got a lot of experience as a player,” Meddo said. “I also want to thank @FPX_Esports for giving me the chance to play fulltime!”

