OG's Valorant team signs Monkey Business roster

OG announced the signing Monday of the Monkey Business roster for their new Valorant team.

“Together, apes are much stronger,” OG posted on Twitter. “Time to unveil the world’s best protected secret. Monkey Business is coming home baby!”

OG signed Dylan “aKm” Bignet, Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, Kevin “TviQ” Lindstrom, Dragan “elllement” Milanovic, Theo “OniBy” Tarlier and coach/manager Julien “daemoN” Ducros.

“We’ve heard a lot about the game, and were seduced by the idea behind it as well as how serious the ecosystem is already,” OG founders and co-owners Sebastien “Ceb” Debs and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein said in a news release.

“When the opportunity to get involved with a roster that you like and you believe in arises, you sometimes just have to grab it. It was the same with CS:GO, sometimes the stars align and you have an opportunity to do something really interesting.”

The new OG squad will debut at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2 event that kicks off this weekend.

“We’re all extremely honored to join such a legendary esports organization,” daemoN said in a release. “Their values and vision are something we highly looked up to when building our objectives and team roadmap. ... On top of being grateful, we’re also extremely eager to make history ahead of this 2021season and prove ourselves as true OGs.”

