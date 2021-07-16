Na’Vi sign 4 NoPressure players to Valorant roster

Natus Vincere added four players from the non-sponsored team NoPressure to fill out its Valorant lineup Friday.

Vladyslav “Arch” Svistov of Ukraine, Artur “7ssk7” Kiurshyn of Belarus and Russians Denis “dinkzj” Tkachev and Mikhail “Duno” Fokin joined Natus Vincere as the club most famous for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive enters the Valorant scene.

In a release on their website, Na’Vi said the decision was influenced by NoPressure’s recent second-place finish at a tournament in the CIS region, VCT Stage 3: EMEA - CIS Challengers 1.

7ssk7 used to play Fortnite for Virtus.pro, while Arch played CS:GO for Team Spirit and other clubs.

The four new signings will join Russian Kirill “Cloud” Nekhozhin, the first Valorant player to sign with Na’Vi.

