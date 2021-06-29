NBK- shuffles from CS:GO to Valorant

Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt announced Tuesday that he will try his luck in Valorant after spending nearly the past 10 years competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

NBK-, a two-time major tournament champion, made his intentions known with a video on social media.

“I have done it all from local LANs to winning Majors, grinded through the ranks, and sat on top of the world,” the 27-year-old Frenchman said. “I lived the big disappointments and the best tournament wins. Counter-Strike gave me everything and I dedicated my life to it. But memories are made to stay in the past. It’s time for a change and I’m coming to dominate (in Valorant).”

He didn’t state whether he had signed with a Valorant team.

NBK- won the DreamHack Winter Major in 2014 with Team LDLC and the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major with Team Envy the following year.

He was benched from OG Esports in February and most recently served as a stand-in for Double Poney. His other teams include G2 Esports and Team Vitality.

