NiP complete Valorant roster

Ninjas in Pyjamas signed Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari, Damien “HyP” Souville and Charles “CREA” Beauvois on Tuesday to round out their Valorant roster.

The new trio join Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek and Emir “RHYME” Muminovic, who came on board last month.

Fearoth is set to serve as the captain.

The Swedish team wrote in a statement, “In RHYME and luckeRRR we’ve found an exceptional mix of talent and drive to start our new team, and with the addition of an amazing trio in CREA, HyP and Fearoth we have assembled one of the most promising lineups in the world. We’re confident that we have found a squad that can take us to the very top and build a legacy as NiP.VALORANT.”

Ninjas in Pyjamas chief operating officer Jonas Gundersen added in a statement, “Our ambition has and always will be to field a top-tier lineup — our faith in the VALORANT scene and Riot’s plans for it remains strong and we’ll stop at nothing to get to the top spot. It’s become clear that CS:GO experience is a strong predictor of VALORANT performance, and adding the spice of the highest level of Overwatch competition through HyP makes for a really strong foundation.

“This squad has an extremely high skill ceiling, has already proven itself competitively, and fits very well into our vision for team chemistry and esports performance. I couldn’t be happier.”

HyP, Fearoth and CREA had joined with Mathieu “LaAw” Plantin and Julien “PetitSkel” Marcantoni in April to form an all-French Valorant squad dubbed HypHypHyp. They competed together in three B-tier events, placing second in the Mandatory Cup and third in the Solary Cup before tying for ninth in the Epulze Valorant Prodigies.

—Field Level Media