Ninjas in Pyjamas welcome ec1s as new in-game leader

Ninjas in Pyjamas welcomed Adam “ec1s” Eccles as the new in-game leader of their Valorant team on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old British player was formerly a Team Liquid captain.

“It’s a great feeling and an honor to be joining NIP: an organization that I’ve watched since I was a little kid many years ago,” ec1s said in a team news release. “Seeing their legendary CS:GO rosters winning events, I always aspired to get there one day.

“Our roster is bursting with talent, experience, and has the right mixture to be the best. Our upcoming boot camp in Serbia is a great opportunity to meet everyone and kick start off our journey together! I’m pumped.”

He will replace Kevin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans, who is taking a break to recover from injuries. Ex6Tenz was moved to the inactive roster to focus on his recovery and will assist coach Emil “eMIL” Sandgren.

“We’re overjoyed that we managed to sign ec1s,” eMIL said. “He’s ice-cold in all situations and a very good individually skilled IGL who merges with the guys effortlessly. It’s a tall task to take over as an IGL mid-tournament, but his calm nature is exactly what we need right now. What happened to Kevin is unfortunate, but I’m glad that he stays and works with me for the time being, making use of all the experience he possesses.”

NiP’s lineup for the VCT EU Stage Three: Challengers Two event will feature ec1s, Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk, Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev, Emir “rhyme” Muminovic and Charles “CREA” Beauvois.

