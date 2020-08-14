Esports
100 Thieves sign nitr0, release four others

100 Thieves signed former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional Nick “nitr0” Cannella to their Valorant roster, the organization announced Friday.

While 100 Thieves added nitr0 to join Spencer “Hiko” Martin, they also released four other players: Dionedre “YaBoiDre” Bond, Alfred “Pride” Choi, Zachary “Venerated” Roach and Keane “Valliate” Alonso.

Two weeks ago, Team Liquid replaced nitr0 with Michael “Grim” Wince on their CS:GO roster.

nitr0, who turns 25 on Sunday, had been with Liquid since January 2015 when the organization signed the former Denial team. He was the in-game leader from mid-2017 until May, when Jake “Stewie2K” Yip assumed the role.

Hiko and Nitro previously played together on Team Liquid from 2015-17.

