NRG add ANDROID to Valorant roster

Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor has been added to NRG’s Valorant roster, the organization announced.

The 26-year-old Canadian previously competed in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with compLexity Gaming, Team Envy and Ze Pug Godz, among others, before moving over to Valorant, where he spent the last five months with Andbox.

Ironically, NRG’s last match was against Andbox in the VCT Challengers 2 Open qualifier. Andbox recorded a sweep in the round of 16 match.

ANDROID joins fellow Canadians Damian “daps” Steele, Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic and Ryan “Shanks” Ngo as well as Americans Sam “s0m” Oh and Gage “Infinite” Green on NRG’s roster. Chet “Chet” Singh is the coach of the team.

--Field Level Media