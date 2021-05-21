OG cut ties with OnyBy, elllement, aKm

OG released Theo “OnyBy” Tarlier, Dragan “elllement” Milanovic and Dylan “aKm” Bignet from their VALORANT team on Friday.

The three players had been with the club since the Danish organization signed the Monkey Business roster in February.

OnyBy and elllement competed for OG in the VCT Europe Stage One Challengers Two and VCT Europe State One Challengers Three in February and March, respectively. aKm has been inactive since March after taking a break due to personal reasons.

“Entering the VALORANT scene three months ago with the Monkey Business team, we had very high expectations after witnessing the initial results,” OG said. “Unfortunately we were unable to keep the performance level to our standards from the first weeks’ success, despite the hard work from the team. As the last segment of the season is upon us, we have decided to reshape our VALORANT roster, with the same initial goal in mind: reaching and maintaining excellence.”

Kevin “TviQ” Lindstrom and Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson are the lone remaining contracted players on OG. Harry “DPS” MacGill has served as a temporary stand-in in place of Jakub “Kuba” Dogan, who departed the team last month.

--Field Level Media