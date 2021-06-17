OG reveal new Valorant roster

OG unveiled their revamped roster Wednesday ahead of Stage Three of the Valorant Champions Tour.

The club brought back Harry “DPS” MacGill of Great Britain, who served as a temporary player for OG during Stage Two. OG also acquired Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko of Russia and Tomas “Destrain” Linikas of Lithuania. Both players come from HONK, which disbanded earlier this month.

The three players will join founding members Kevyn “TviQ” Lindstrom of Sweden and Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson of France to form OG’s starting lineup when Stage Three begins June 28.

OG also landed Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal of Great Britain as their new coach after he served as head coach and manager of Team Heretics from last October till May.

“I’m thrilled to have DPS, Destrian, and trexx joining this team,” uNKOE said, per Dot Esports. “They are three exceptional players who complete the criteria that TviQ and I wanted for this project. I have no doubt we will do great things together and represent OG the best we can.”

The Danish-based OG parted ways with three players in May: Theo “OniBy” Tarlier and Dylan “aKm” Bignet, both of France, and Serbian Dragan “elllement” Milanovic.

--Field Level Media