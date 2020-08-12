Pop Flash announced as final 2020 Valorant Ignition Series event

Pop Flash will be the final event of the Valorant Ignition Series for 2020 in North America.

The $50,000 event, being held Aug. 26-30, is being hosted by B Site Inc., the first global esports media company to be owned and run by team organizations.

Teams scheduled to compete are B Site founders Cloud9, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, Immortals and T1, as well as Sentinels, T1 and Team SoloMid. The most recent Valorant Ignition Series event was completed on Sunday with TSM defeating Sentinels in the Grand Final of the 16-team, $50,000 FaZe Clan Invitational.

The eight-team Pop Flash event will be played entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“B Site is honored that we can help to lay the foundation for a brand new global esport in a way that sets a standard for sustainability and future success,” said Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles, vice president of Brand at B Site. “Pro team organizations are just beginning to find their footing in this new arena and events like this will be a crucial stepping stone for player recruiting and team development.”

Valorant is Riot Games’ newest multiplayer tactical first-person shooter game that began with a beta period in the spring and was officially released in June.

B Site Inc. also introduced Flashpoint this year, a Counter Strike: Global Offensive league that is owned by participating teams.

—Field Level Media