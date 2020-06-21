Esports
Absolute JUPITER win RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational

Absolute JUPITER swept Lag Gaming in the grand final on Sunday to win the RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational.

The champion answered Saturday’s convincing 13-0 victory over SunSister Rapid by breezing to a 13-1 win over Nora-Rengo in the semifinals on Sunday.

JUPITER claimed the top prize of $4,680 after toppling Lag in the best-of-three grand finals, courtesy of a 13-8 triumph on Ascent and 13-6 victory on Bind.

Lag Gaming advanced to the grand final after recording a 13-8 victory over BAKEMON in the semis earlier on Sunday.

BAKEMON defeated Nora-Rengo 13-6 in the third-place match.

The single-elimination tournament began with 16 teams.

RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational standings:

1. Absolute JUPITER

2. Lag Gaming

3. BAKEMON

4. Nora-Rengo

5-8. Sengoku Gaming, DetonatioN Gaming, SunSister Rapid, CYCLOPS athlete gaming

9-16. AKIHABARA ENCOUNT, ROX Gaming, REJECT, Crest Gaming, AVALON Gaming, Crazy Raccoon, ShinoBee Gaming, SCARZ

—Field Level Media

