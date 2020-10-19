Riot Games: First Strike NA offers $100K prize pool

Riot Games is partnering with Nerd Street Gamers and Engine Media to offer a $100,000 prize pool for its first regional-based Valorant tournament, First Strike North America.

Competition is set to begin Oct. 26 with an open, 128-team tournament, produced by NSG. The tournament will whittle down the pool to 16 teams, who will compete in the first qualifier.

From there, the top four teams will advance straight to the main event, and the next four teams will advance into the second open tournament (Nov. 4-8) for another chance to fight for their spot in First Strike.

Engine Media (UMG) will then produce a second open qualifier for those teams that missed the cut in the first go-round. That tourney will start Nov 11.

The top 12 teams will move into the second qualifier (Nov. 18-22), joining the four teams from the first qualifier. From there, four more teams will make it into the First Strike event -- making a total of eight teams competing for a slice of the $100K pie.

The First Strike finals are set for Dec. 3-6.

