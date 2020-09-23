Riot Games sets regional Valorant tournaments

First Strike, a series of Valorant tournaments to be held across eight regions, will be launched this fall, Riot Games announced Wednesday.

The tournaments will be open to amateur and professional teams, with play reportedly to begin in October.

The tournaments are slated for North America, Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Turkey, Asia, Oceania, Brazil and the Middle East. They will start with online merit-based qualifiers, with the top eight finishers in each advancing to First Strike Finals from Dec. 3-6, with a champion being declared in each region.

“Valorant is a deeply competitive title with global appeal and the necessary elements to become the next premier esport,” said Whalen Rozelle, senior director of esports at Riot Games, in a news release. “First Strike will provide our thriving competitive ecosystem with the platform to showcase their greatness, build regional legacy and a foundation that will support the esport for years to come.”

First Strike follows the Ignition Series, which was held earlier this year in cooperation between Riot Games and more than 20 event organizers.

“As we’ve already seen from the Ignition Series, there’s a huge demand and hunger for Valorant to be played at a professional level, and we’re so excited to be starting that journey with fans, players, and organizations,” said Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant. “As a development team, supporting the competitive world of Valorant is one of our top priorities, and we are committed to this journey.”

A full schedule for First Strike and prizes have yet to be announced.

